November 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Turkey says will send Islamic State prisoners to home countries

By Reuters News Service017
A flag of the Islamic State in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Islamic State members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.

“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,” he said of Europe leaving Turkey to deal with the prisoners alone. “We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told reporters, using another name for Islamic State.

Turkey has captured some escaped IS members in northeastern Syria over the last month after it launched a military incursion there.

Related posts

Trump says ‘angry majority’ supports him against impeachment drive

Reuters News Service

Mali says 54 killed in militant attack on army post

Reuters News Service

Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Israel-Gaza counter strikes

Reuters News Service

Southern California blaze sears homes, orchards, threatens oil fields

Reuters News Service

Spain to host UN climate talks in December after Chile cancels

Reuters News Service

Brexit Party’s Farage set to fight every seat in poll battle against Johnson

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign