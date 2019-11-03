November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

500 new trees planted in six Limassol parks

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

The first tree planting as part of the initiative “300,000 trees for Limassol” took place on Saturday afternoon at Ayios Athanasios.

A total of 500 trees were planted in six parks within the municipality. The event was led by  Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panagiotou and Ayios Athanasios Mayor Marinos Kyriakou.

In her statements, Panayiotou said the initiative was a good start, but “in order to tackle climate change, in addition to the tree planting initiative, we need to change habits on a daily basis and we need a low-emissions growth model.”

“This means a lot of changes at the political, state and global levels, but also for each individual household and individual,” she said, adding that her office was working with local authorities to promote composting so citizens can convert their organic waste into fertiliser and use it in their gardens, thereby removing 40 per cent of their waste.

Kyriakou said that people should not think that just because they have planted a tree and leaving it at that that they have “done our duty to the environment” and that it went beyond that and into reducing “the reckless use of plastic” by means of recycling.

Spokesman for the Limassol trees project, Tryfonas Andreou, said that the initiative, which is running in all districts, shows how prepared the world is to help the environment.

“The idea of ​​300,000 trees is more to make people aware of what the environment means because trees and bees are an integral part of our lives and without them, we cannot exist,” he added.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Drug suspect arrested in Limassol after cannabis found

Staff Reporter

Russian teen killed in quad-bike accident, passenger injured

Staff Reporter

The ‘easy targets’ for robbery and abuse

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Crucial step’ forward for reforms as municipalities give green light

Peter Michael

Baby girl hospitalised with skull fracture, police investigating

Peter Michael

Paphos municipality database to undergo overhaul

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign