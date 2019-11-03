November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drug suspect arrested in Limassol after cannabis found

The 25-year-old has been arrested in Limassol after police said they found a large quantity of cannabis at his home.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched the man outside his home on Saturday saying they found 16g of cannabis on him. A subsequent search of the house under warrant, uncovered another 73g, a precisions scale and €3,755 in cash, and an air pistol for which he did not have a licence.

The suspect is facing charges of possession of drugs with intent to sell.

Staff Reporter

