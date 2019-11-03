November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Forensic examination on injured infant inconclusive, more tests to be done

By Staff Reporter00

A forensic examination by a state pathologist on Sunday on an infant girl hospitalised with a skull fracture on Saturday was unable to determine the cause of the injury, CNA reported on Sunday.

The 13-day-old baby was taken by her parents to hospital in Limassol on Saturday from where she was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia for specialised care. She is in stable condition.

She was examined on Sunday by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta who ordered more tests as she was unable to state a definite cause for the injury through a single forensic examination.

Further testing will be carried out on Monday.

Police are investigating the case.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Second elevator soon for Paphos municipal market parking

Bejay Browne

Malaysian fugitive financier holds Cyprus passport – report

Staff Reporter

Police investigate shooting outside Engomi club, two injured

Staff Reporter

500 new trees planted in six Limassol parks

Staff Reporter

Drug suspect remanded in Limassol after cannabis found (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Russian man killed in quad-bike accident, passenger injured

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign