November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at US Grand Prix

By Reuters News Service00
The result means Lewis Hamilton becomes the second most successful F1 driver in history, and only one title behind Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took third place in the race while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth and took an extra point for fastest lap.

Related posts

Tosun rescues point for Everton in match marred by Gomes injury

Reuters News Service

Leicester host Palace with top-four ambitions soaring

Reuters News Service

Tottenham need medicine of win at Everton, says Pochettino

Reuters News Service

Cyprus team takes on Dakar Rally 2020

Alix Norman

Liverpool and Man City turn it around to beat Aston Villa and Southampton

Reuters News Service

Holder Svitolina to face Barty in WTA Finals showdown

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign