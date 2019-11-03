November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli airline EL AL creates ‘sky painting’ of a Boeing south west of Cyprus

By Staff Reporter00

Israeli airline EL AL on Sunday drew a sky painting of a Boeing 747 south west of Cyprus as a goodbye to its Boeing fleet.

The event was live broadcast.

According to the airline, after 48 years, during which EL AL has flown many 747 models, “the fleet’s activity has come to an end”.

It said EL AL was bidding farewell to the Boeing 747 Jumbo fleet, ‘Queen of the Skies’ “marking the end of a historic chapter in Israeli aviation”.

The last commercial flight of its 747 aircraft was Flight LY1747 from Rome to Tel Aviv, which departed from Italy on Sunday to “create an historic flight path” that created the shape of a Boeing aircraft.

The aircraft began to create the “painting” about two hours after takeoff when flying above Cyprus to the south west of Paphos.

The “sky painting” of the Boeing 747 was broadcast live throughout the world in cooperation with Flightradar24

EL AL’s Boeing fleet will ultimately be replaced by the new Dreamliner series.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Free walking tours in Paphos old town get underway this month

Bejay Browne

Prophecies about Cyprus dusted off after Turkey’s Syria invasion

Evie Andreou

Malaysian fugitive financier holds Cyprus passport – report (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Three men wanted after two shot and injured outside Engomi night club (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Basic conditions for terms of reference have been set, president says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Forensic examination on injured infant inconclusive, more tests to be done

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign