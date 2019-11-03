November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Khamenei scorns Macron for trying to arrange U.S.-Iranian talks

By Reuters News Service00
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for trying to promote talks between the United States and Iran.

“The French president, who says a meeting will end all the problems between Tehran and America, is either naive or complicit with America,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in remarks reported by state television.

Macron tried to arrange a failed meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September.

