November 3, 2019

Mazda unveils its first electric car

The Japanese marque says the MX-30 “marks another positive step in Mazda’s multi-solution approach to reducing emissions

Mazda’s first production electric car, the Mazda MX-30 has been revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show, and the Japanese car maker describes it as “a battery electric vehicle developed for customers who don’t want to sacrifice driving pleasure when they buy an electric car”.

With a range of approximately 200km, much more than the average daily drive of the European customer, the MX-30 “marks another positive step in Mazda’s multi-solution approach to reducing emissions following the recent arrival of the innovative Skyactiv-X engine”.

The car is expected in European dealerships during the second half of 2020, and Yasuhiro Aoyama, President & CEO of Mazda Motor Europe said: “Our designers and engineers had a very clear goal for our first battery-electric vehicle. It had to have standout design, be great to drive and most importantly, make a positive contribution to reducing emission across the entire life cycle of the product”.

Innovative engineering approaches in the e-Skyactiv package include the battery being rigidly integrated into the vehicle body structure to enhance the overall body stiffness and provide ‘excellent response’ to the driver’s input.

The Mazda engineers have also created an electronic sound system inside the MX-30, which is synchronised to motor torque in sound frequency and sound pressure. This leads to less variation in vehicle speed resulting in stable driving which is further supported by Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

The cabin has a sense of coherence, flowing from the top of A pillar to the rear end.

The freestyle doors give the car a distinctive silhouette, as well as providing passengers with easier access to both the front and rear seats.

In the interior, Mazda has introduced eco-friendly materials which are replacing much real leather with a vegan alternative.
There is also environmentally sourced cork featured in the floating centre console which provides ‘creative’ storage space.

