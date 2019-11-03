November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police investigating rape claim – reports  

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos police HQ

Police are investigating whether a British tourist was raped and robbed in the early hours of Sunday in Kato Paphos as differing accounts emerged in media reports.

Phileleftheros reported that the woman, 27, and a friend had left a nightclub in the early hours and were offered a ride back to their hotel by two people passing by in a car.

According to the report, the woman’s friend was forced under threat at some point to get out of the car.

The reported victim told police, it said, that she had been taken to a remote place where she was raped by one of the men in the car and then returned to her hotel and being robbed of her bag and mobile phone when they let her out of the car.

The report said the woman’s friend confirmed her account of what had happened up to when she was forced to leave the car. It also said there was an eyewitness account of the women being picked up

The 27-year-old was taken to Paphos hospital where doctors found bruising and other marks on various parts of her body, the report said.

It said investigations had been launched to identify the vehicle and persons involved.

Sigmalive reported that a woman had reported to hotel staff that her friend had been raped and robbed and briefed the police who launched an investigation. However, it said the alleged victim did not remember anything from the night in question.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not they are investigating a rape claim in Paphos.

Staff Reporter

