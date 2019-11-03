November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigate shooting outside Engomi club, two injured

By Staff Reporter00
Police are investigating a possible attempted murder outside a club in Engomi, Nicosia on Sunday morning in which two people were injured after shots were fired.

According to Cybc, two men, a Greek Cypriot and a foreign man got into an argument at around 6am and the former pulled out a gun and fired off two shots. One hit the foreign man and the other a compatriot of his who was also there.

The first man is said to be in serious condition and the second out of danger at the Nicosia hospital.

The report said an arrest was pending.

