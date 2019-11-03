November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rock and more

By Eleni Philippou00

Savino Live has been holding up Larnaca’s rock and live music scene for years with back to back performances from local bands and international guests. In November, the bar has got more gigs and themed nights planned.

Greek heavy rockers Poem are heading to Savino Live on Saturday for a live performance and their impressive musical CV makes their gig all that more exciting. The band has toured Europe four times already, sharing the stage with Opeth, Ozzy Osbourne, Pain of Salvation, Paradise Lost, Burst, Mekong Delta, Cilice, Rotting Christ, Leprous, Katatonia, Gojira and The Gathering among others. The Poem has also participated in numerous festivals in Greece and other European countries and have released three albums so far. Their next album is expected to be released in February.

On the night, doors open at 10pm yet the Athens-based, four-piece progressive rock/metal group is expected to go on stage a little later, right after Speak in Whispers perform the opening set. Catch both bands for €15.

The Greek rockers aren’t the only one to be rocking out on the Savino stage in November. A day before the Poem arrive, local band Minus One will once again offer a live show at Savino. These boys need little introduction as they’ve been around since 2009 and after they represented Cyprus at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest their fanbase grew even bigger. The five musicians will be picking up their guitars and drumsticks again for a performance scheduled to start around 11pm.

 

Poem

Greek heavy rock band performs live. November 9. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10.30pm. €15. Tel: 99-860304

Minus One

Local rock band plays live. November 8. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-860304

