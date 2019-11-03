November 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russian teen killed in quad-bike accident, passenger injured

A Russian man, 19, was killed in Ayia Napa on Saturday when the quad bike he was driving in Cape Greco went into a ravine, police said.

His passenger aged 18, was injured and hospitalised but out of danger.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon when they were driving in a rocky area and the driver lost control of the quad bike and ended up in an eight-metre ravine.

Both men were rescued by the fire department and taken by ambulance to Famagusta hospital where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead. The other man was kept in for treatment.

