Three men wanted after two shot and injured outside Engomi night club (Updated)

A shooting early Sunday morning outside a club in Engomi, Nicosia left two people injured, one in critical condition.

A total of three people are wanted in connection with the case, while police say all possible causes are being investigated. The shooting might be connected to an altercation earlier in the evening on the same premises.

In a statement at media, at Nicosia CID, spokesman Neophytos Sialos said that at 5.45 am after information about an incident on Andreas Demetriou Street outside a nightclub, police found two people had been shot and they were taken to Nicosia General Hospital.

From the examination of the injured parties, one had sustained a serious head injury and is in critical condition while the second man was out of danger.

“From police investigations, it was found that five persons were involved, three of whom are wanted and arrest warrants issued,” Sialos said.

He said the wanted men were aged 44, 42 and 37, while the victims were aged 30 and 42. Reports said they were brothers and both Syrian. Reports also said earlier they had been shot by a Greek Cypriot but police have not given out the nationalities of anyone involved.

Sialos said police were still investigating what the reasons were for the shooting. Two of the three wanted men had been with the shooter, he said.

Asked if all involved might have had past differences he said police do not know this yet

“This you realise is within the framework of the investigation,” he added.

It appears there might have been an earlier altercation at the club as Sialos said officers were first called to the premises at 2.40 am by the club owner.

“Three officers went there and found that there was no issue at the time,” he said.

“They spent some time there, they did some checks, there was nothing and they left,” he added.

Responding to a question as to whether the second man was accidentally injured by the second shot, or two shots were fired at both persons, Sialos said that from the first examinations, it appeared that the perpetrator fired three shots.

“One shot hit the victim who is serious, the second hit the second victim who was slightly injured and the third shot was in the air,” he said.