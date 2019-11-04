November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

A move to unify the island will bring people a lot of anxiety

By CM Reader's View00

A good thoughtful article.

As a student of change management I know that any move to unify the island … in any form will bring people a lot of anxiety and there is a substantial portion of the population (on both sides) who categorically will not accept it in any form and then there are the radical fringes who will threaten everyone’s security.

You see everything is ok on the island – there are no drivers for change so why should there be a big social upheaval?

That is the question everyone will be asking themselves. The Annan plan was rejected by the south and for good reason. The GCs really do not see the benefit – and please keep in mind this was before gas was discovered.

Les

