November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

A newcomer who weakens ones position is never welcome

By CM Reader's View00
File photo

A sense of insecurity may be part of the explanation.

If members of a group feel inferior to newcomers or threatened in some way by their presence then it’s not unknown for them to seek reassurance for themselves by banding together to denigrate and drive out the newcomers.

Once ‘the other’ is banished or sufficiently diminished in status in some way they can once more feel validated by being ‘all the same as each other’ and the usual behaviours, attitudes and competencies of the tribe are restored as ‘the norm’.

BF

An was less subtle in her reasoning…

This utterly reprehensible behaviour towards the Greek doctors denotes first and foremost a mean spirit , defending self-interest and a total disdain for the code of ethics and professional conduct.

Our View: Abuse of Greek doctors by Cypriot colleagues shames the country

Related posts

A move to unify the island will bring people a lot of anxiety

CM Reader's View

Falling short of energy expectations

Dr Charles Ellinas

Protests everywhere

Gwynne Dyer

Significant legal issues arise from latest Orams case development

CM Guest Columnist

The time of reckoning has come

Christos Panayiotides

Ethno-populism: time to expose a new elite

George Koumoullis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign