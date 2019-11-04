November 4, 2019

Anorthosis stay on top, Omonia leapfrog Apoel into second

By Iacovos Constantinou00
League leaders Anorthosis celebrate after thrashing Olympiakos 4-0

Anorthosis maintained their lead at the top of the Cyprus standings after a convincing 4-0 defeat of Olympiakos over the weekend, while Apoel could only draw against AEK in Nicosia.

Elsewhere, Omonia leapfrogged over Apoel into second place following a hard but deserved 2-1 victory against Ethnikos Achnas.

Anorthosis made light work of their home encounter against Olympiakos with their midfielder Ruben Rayos not only scoring twice but also running the show for yet another game.

Anorthosis’ two strikers that had been firing blanks up until last week, Kacharava and Duris, scored for the second consecutive game.

Apoel dropped their first points of the championship as they could only draw 0-0 against a spirited AEK.
For yet another game the champions were slow, unimaginative and predictable going forward with the AEK backline keeping Apoel’s strikers at bay with ease.

Even when AEK lost two of their central defenders through injury Apoel were not able to take advantage, with AEK always having nine players behind the ball and over the 90 minutes managed just one attempt on goal.

Omonia bounced back from their poor performance last week against Olympiakos and defeated Ethnikos Achnas 2-1 thanks to two goals by Matt Derbyshire who is rejuvenated this season.

The Nicosia side could have won by a much wider margin but, as their Norwegian coach Henning Berg said: “It is important that we won, the first 45 minutes we played perhaps the best football this season.”
Apollon also returned to winning ways and overcame Enosis Neon Paralimniou by 3-0 in Paralimni.
“We changed a few things and they worked out for us” said Apollon’s coach Sofronis Avgousti, and added “I expected an improved performance from our last one, but what I saw today was impressive.”
Gapke opened the score for Apollon early on in the game with Joao Pedro and Angire making sure of the points for the Limassol side in the 64th and 79th minute respectively.

