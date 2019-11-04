November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat carrying large number of migrants being towed to Latchi harbour

By Jonathan Shkurko0989
Photo: Latchi Watersports

A boat carrying migrants was spotted in the Pomos area in the early hours of Monday

The boat was carrying a large number of people including children, reports said.

A patrol boat from the ports’ authority went out to sea in the Pomos area and the boat was being towed to Latchi harbour.

Eyewitnesses said it appeared as if there could be as many as 150 people on board. There are also police personnel on the migrant boat.

The authorities responsible for providing humanitarian aid to the migrants aboard the vessel have been notified and dispatched to the location, while the migrants will be taken to Kokkinotrimithia reception centre, upon completion of relevant procedures and for medical assistance.

