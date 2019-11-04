November 4, 2019

Car thefts in Cyprus on a par with Ireland per capita

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The number of car thefts in Cyprus was on a par with Ireland per capita between 2015 and 2017 with 114 vehicles stolen per 100,000 of the population, according to Eurostat figures published on Monday.

On average from 2015 to 2017, the figures were highest in Luxembourg (328 police-recorded car thefts per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Greece (269) and Italy (257).

There were slightly more thefts in Cyprus and Ireland (both 114) than in Portugal (109) and a little less than in Finland (123).

The lowest figures in the EU were observed in Slovakia and Estonia (both 31), Croatia (20), Romania (15) and Denmark (4) per 100,000.

Police in the EU recorded on average 697,000 car thefts yearly over the period 2015 to 2017, a 29 per cent reduction compared to the period from 2008 to 2010, when the yearly average was 983,000. Between 2008 and 2017, there were downward trends in most EU member states.

