November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former US secretary calls for western unity in face of Turkish moves in Cyprus EEZ

By Peter Michael00
Wess Mitchell arriving at the presidential palace on a previous trip to Cyprus

Turkish ships harassing western platforms in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) need to be met with a unified response from the west, former deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs Wess Mitchell said on Monday.

Speaking at the Economist Conference banquet in Nicosia, Mitchell said: “When Turkish ships harass western platforms in Cyprus’ EEZ, it is important for the answer of the West to be unified, clear, and immediate.”

He added that intensifying tensions in the island’s EEZ would freeze the exploitation of the reserves.

Commenting on Russia’s goals in the southeastern Mediterranean, he said Moscow is attempting to any block developments in the energy sector which could endanger its place as a leading provider of natural gas for Europe.

He also said there should be a strategy enacted, which will see Cyprus strengthening its relations with the US and promoting Greece as a regional leader and stability factor.

Mitchell stressed, however, the importance of improved relations between the west and Turkey.

 

 

 

