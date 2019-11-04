Gold for Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Human Resources team

It is with great pleasure that we announce that the Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Human Resources team has been judged worthy of a Gold Award in the 2019 Cyprus HR Awards. The Cyprus HR Awards are held under the auspices of the Ministry of Labor, Welfare and Social Insurance (“the Ministry”), the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the CyHMRA.
The intention of the awards is to highlight and encourage best practice in the development and management of human resources thereby promoting both business productivity and personal wellbeing. Entrants for the 13 categories of award were invited, through their HR departments, to submit a presentation detailing actions or processes which they viewed as being particularly effective in human resource management. The awards were judged on merit only. In total 19 awards were made of which just 6 were Gold. Also awarded were 4 Silver prizes and 9 Bronze.
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC was awarded Gold in the category for “Excellence in Performance Management Strategy/Initiative”.
The awards ceremony took place on 30th October at the Lemon Park Nicosia with more than 150 prominent guests in attendance. The ceremony was hosted by journalist, Sotiris Papadopoulos whilst Christos Malikkidis, Chairman of the Jury and Director General of the Ministry, gave a speech underlining his endorsement of the awards and the importance of developing Cyprus’ human capital.
Present to collect the Gold Award on behalf of our company was Anna Mylona, Head of Human Capital.
Anna was instrumental in developing the award-winning initiative. Asked to summarize it she explained, “We have developed a performance management system, unique for Cyprus standards and culture, with the objective to achieve sustainable growth and development through the continuous investment in our people. On a wider scale, our aim was also to influence our marketplace by setting higher standards and elevating our overall performance as a country, with the objective to proudly compete in global markets. Through this award, we are given the opportunity to convey the message that with the correct tools and emotional intelligence, it can be done; it can unlock people’s highest potential and has a significant impact on firm’s performance.”
Elias Neocleous commented that the award was tangible evidence of the firm’s continuous commitment to attracting and nurturing the most talented individuals.