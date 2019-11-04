In the light of music

November 4, 2019

The Ledra Music Soloists international performers’ network is a Cyprus-based non-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of classical music, and staying true to this promise, the network is holding a one-night-only piano recital with Nicolas Constantinou on Saturday.

The pianist will be performing masterpieces by some of the leading composers of the past, as well as contemporary Cypriot composer Constantinos Stylianou. The performance at Pallas Theatre begins with the charming Sonata in C major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Next is the bright and transparent Sonata by the French composer Maurice Ravel, a neoclassical work full of beautiful melodies and contrasts in sound-colours and moods.

Following will be three works by Fryderyk Chopin. The Nocturne in G minor has a lamenting and heartfelt tone throughout, with a prayer-like middle section. The Waltz in A flat major has the character of a poetic dance and consists of five exciting themes that are dramatically structured into a coherent and fascinating whole. The ever-so-popular Polonaise, op. 53, known as Heroic, is daring, firm and grandiose. The performance ends with the first Pancyprian presentation of five of the Twelve Preludes by Constantinos Stylianou, which are inspired by various works of art by painters, such as Piet Mondrian, JMW Turner, CD Friedrich, Gustav Klimt and Paula Rego.

 

Piano recital by Nicolas Constantinou playing masterpieces by leading composers. Organised by the Ledra Music Soloists international performers’ network. November 9. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 22-352355, [email protected]

