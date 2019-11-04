November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kurdish man arrested crossing to the north, accused of being PYD member

By Evie Andreou00
Kurds protesting last month (Christos Theodorides)

A Kurdish man crossing from the south of the island to the north was arrested during the weekend on the accusation that he is a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, reports said on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the man, Mehmet Akgul, had participated last month in the protest against the Turkish invasion of Syria during a demonstration in Limassol where he was holding the PYD’s flag.

Akgul was arrested while crossing from the government-controlled areas to the north and was taken on Sunday to‘court which ordered a three-day remand.

He was accused of being a member of and defending an illegal organisation and for spreading propaganda on behalf of this organisation.

Authorities in the north said they were investigating the reasons for Akgul’s crossing.

Daily Afrika reporteds that only in the north PYD is considered a terrorist organisation.

 

Related posts

Boat carrying large number of migrants being towed to Latchi harbour

Jonathan Shkurko

Car thefts in Cyprus on a par with Ireland per capita

Annette Chrysostomou

Perdios attending World Travel Market in London

Staff Reporter

Sacrifice, poverty and war, Cypriot women depicted in BBC documentary

Annette Chrysostomou

Man stopped driving five times over the limit

Annette Chrysostomou

Two detained over Engomi shooting

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign