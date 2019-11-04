New service takes the stress out of giving

These are a few of Your Favourite Things – wrapped, not in ‘brown paper packages tied up in string’, but in brown cardboard boxes. And though you’re unlikely to find raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens inside, this perfectly personalised present will be equally delightful.

Cyprus’ very first bespoke gifting company, The Brown Box is the brainchild of Evelyn Charalambous – a creative, organised, and highly resourceful thirty-something with a background in event organisation. “I did my market research, and knew we didn’t really have anything like this is Cyprus,” she reveals. “There are a few places offering gift baskets and boxes – nappy boxes, wine and nuts, herbal teas, that sort of thing – but that was pretty much it. There was nothing really creative; nothing truly tailored to the recipient. If you wanted something different you had to go out and make it yourself!”

Fortunately, that’s just what Evelyn had been doing for friends and family for years and, in January, she decided to launch the service professionally. “It began with word of mouth,” she reveals. “Then I created the Facebook page, posting photos of the boxes and their contents, and The Brown Box took off! I set myself a target,” she admits shyly. “At the start of 2019 I told myself I’d see if I could sell 200 boxes by the end of the year. But in actuality, I’m already well over 500, and the orders are already pouring in for Christmas!”

So successful is The Brown Box, that Evelyn has been able to resign her post as media coordinator at a global agency to focus on her new venture, proving the naysayers wrong. “When I first began, the photographer who took the pictures of the initial boxes was adamant that this idea wouldn’t work: ‘Anyone can do this for themselves,’ I was told. ‘It won’t work.’ But I knew it would. I knew that most people don’t have the time to do this,” she adds. “It takes a huge amount of effort and knowledge to put together a curated gift.”

Calling for a mix of “creativity, organisation, psychology, and patience”, the job involves more than a few challenges. “Clients contact me on Facebook, tell me their budget, and I then ask lots of question about the recipient, trying to get a picture of what might go into the box. The customer often has an idea in mind but can’t always express it, so you need to be able to understand both the giver and the receiver. Then,” she continues, “I get in my car and start driving! I visit a minimum of three stores, but more usually five or six because you need variety. So for a Baby Box, I might get a teddy bear from Jumbo, and then head to Orchestra and Mothercare and Bebe and Teens Concept Store for bibs and babygrows and blankets – to ensure the items the baby wears are excellent quality.”

But it’s not just about the christenings; the beauty of Brown Box is in the variety of occasions to which it caters. “I’ve done a Harry Potter box containing a themed notebook, pencil case, figurine, and travel mug. A Movie Night box for a girls’ night in, which was packed with bags of popcorn and boxes of chocolate, oodles of sweets, and cans of soft drinks. A Beer Box for an anniversary, with speciality brews, a beer glass, bottle opener, nuts, crackers, and a serving plate. And an Organic Beauty Box for an eco-conscious recipient, with various creams, soaps and lip balms from local companies such as Gaia Olea – it’s very important,” Evelyn adds, “that I support local businesses as much as possible.”

To date, the most popular have been the Teachers’ Box – “a great idea for a group of parents who want to band together,” says Evelyn – containing items such as a reading light, notepad, education-themed playing cards, cookies, chocolates, and tea, and the Cyprus Snack Box which, with a selection of local dried fruit, nuts, almond paste and loukoumi along with a wooden serving platter, is “ideal for visiting clients or as a hostess gift. I’m also seeing lots of orders from abroad,” Evelyn adds. “If you live somewhere like Australia or the UK and you don’t want to get your friends in Cyprus a generic present from Amazon, this local, personalised gift service is a lifesaver!

“If you can think of it, I can put it together!” she laughs. “One lady requested a Cheese box – no wine or crackers or knife, literally just speciality cheeses! Another wanted a small Motorcycle-themed box for her boyfriend, and I curated a motorbike mug, a plaque with a motoring quote, and a figurine that doubled as a business card holder. And a client from abroad contacted me with a request for a South African box for her Cyprus-based stepmother, so I went to the South African store in Nicosia and packed it with speciality foods!”

Having sent to “diplomats, mums, teachers, babies, CEOs, bridesmaids and groomsmen (who got a bottle of whiskey, a Scotch glass and a box of fine cigars”), Evelyn’s new venture is the perfect solution to gift-giving. “And it’s not just for gifters who want to go the extra mile,” she adds. “The Brown Box takes all the stress out of giving, as I’m the one coming up with the ideas and doing all the shopping; it’s great for those at a loss as to what to get their partner. Once,” she laughs, “I overheard a gentleman in Zara Home deliberating over what present to give a lady on their first date. ‘I’ll get her a vase,” he said. ‘She’ll like a vase, right?’ And I knew there was a market for my services!”

With 80 per cent of the work dependent on the budget of the customer, and prices beginning at an incredibly reasonable €20, Evelyn is being rushed off her feet with orders. But there are no regrets, she maintains. “It’s a lot of work, but I’ve had nothing but really positive feedback. And,” she adds, “I love finding a selection of gifts which will make the recipient smile.”

With the Brown Box gift experience, you truly are giving something unique – a curated selection of a few of the recipient’s favourite things. And whether that be a ‘bright copper kettle’ (“I’d add a selection of bespoke coffees, lots of herbal teas, a pretty mug, and some lovely biscuits and call it the Cosy Night In box,” laughs Evelyn) or ‘warm woollen mittens’ (“how about hot chocolate, marshmallows, cuddly socks, and an aromatic candle for a Winter Warmer box?” she suggests), The Brown Box is simply present perfect!

For more information, call 99 093428 or visit the Facebook page ‘The Brown Box’