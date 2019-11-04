November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No sign of abuse on injured baby

By Staff Reporter00

A second forensic examination on Monday on a baby with a skull fracture showed no signs of abuse, the state pathologist Angeliki Papetta found.

According to the results of the examination, the 13-day-old baby girl did not show signs of abuse despite suffering a haematoma. She is being cared for at Makarios hospital in Nicosia, and doctors have said her condition is stable.

On Sunday an initial forensic examination by Papetta on the baby on Saturday was unable to determine the cause of the injury.

The baby was taken by her parents to hospital in Limassol on Saturday from where she was transferred to the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia for specialised care.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Former interior minister denies archbishop forced speedy passport for Malaysian businessman

Elias Hazou

Second batch of flu vaccines ready

Staff Reporter

President wants passport of Malaysian businessman revoked

Elias Hazou

Akel cancels meeting with president after comment that party supports Turkey

Jean Christou

Two more arrests, one man sought over nightclub shooting

Gina Agapiou

Thirtieth Radiomarathon for children with special needs

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign