November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Perdios attending World Travel Market in London

By Staff Reporter00
Savvas Perdios

Representatives of the tourism ministry, headed by Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios, will be in London this week to establish contacts at the World Tourism Market (WTM), which opened on Monday.

The aim of the ministry is to promote Cyprus as a high quality and diverse destination. They will also provide important information on promotion and competition issues, as well as to strengthen relations with tourism operators in order to attract more visitors to Cyprus.

Meetings are planned to take place with leaders of the leading UK travel and airline organisers.

Perdios has been scheduled to interview with key media in Israel, China, Germany and the UK in order to highlight the attractive features and benefits of Cyprus’ tourism industry.

In addition to the ministry, there will be several important Cypriot tourism operators with the Cyprus Pavilion, such as regional tourism development and promotion companies, travel and hotel associations, Hermes Airports, the Cyprus Agrotourism Society, accommodation agencies as well as other companies and businesses.

Staff Reporter

