November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Price of petrol and heating fuel declined in October

By Staff Reporter00

The price of unleaded 95 petrol and other fuels decreased slightly in October 2019, the Cyprus Consumer Association said on Monday.

From the end of September to October, unleaded 95 dropped by 2.8 cents per litre, according to the statement. Diesel fuel dropped by 1.1 cents per litre and heating fuel dropped by 1.7 cents per litre.

Even so, the average price of heating fuel in the EU for October was significantly lower than the average price in Cyprus.

