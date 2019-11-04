November 4, 2019

Second batch of flu vaccines ready

The second batch of 15,000 seasonal flu vaccines has arrived, the health ministry announced on Monday.

They will be available at the ministry of health’s vaccination centres beginning Wednesday, November 6.

The remaining 53,000 vaccines will be delivered in the coming weeks and the process will be completed by mid-November, the ministry said.

In line with the current programme, seasonal flu vaccination is prioritised for vulnerable groups. These include people aged 65 and over, children older than six months, adults with chronic respiratory diseases and chronic cardiovascular disease. High-risk groups also include pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, people in close contact with children younger than six months and those working closely with animals and farm work.

To receive the vaccine, the over-65s must provide proof of identity. Those under 65 must bring proof of their relevant medical condition.

