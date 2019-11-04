Skirts aren’t just for summer

By Prudence Wade

Skirts really are the hardest working item in your wardrobe. They can be dressed up or down by swapping trainers for heels, and adding a pair of tights works perfectly for those colder days.

Pleated midis have well and truly had their moment, but now it’s time for other styles to take centre stage. Luckily, the skirts we saw on the autumn/winter catwalks were incredibly wearable, and will be easy to incorporate into your wardrobe as we come into November.

Here are the major skirt trends that’ll keep you on the cutting edge this season…

Leather

Leather skirts might seem like a risque option, but they’ve had a grown-up update this season. Don’t opt for anything mini or particularly flashy; the trend right now errs towards longer styles in autumnal muted tones. If you have ethical or environmental worries about leather, luckily most of the options on the high street are fake – which is also a lot easier on the wallet.

If the weather’s chilly and you want a more relaxed vibe, layer with a chunky knit, but if you’re going out you could opt for a shirt and heels.

Sensible skirts

Even though we all mourn the end of summer’s good weather, one of the best things about this time of year is not having to worry about shaving your legs. This doesn’t mean you have to banish skirts to the back of your wardrobe, as this season the trend is for extremely sensible styles that are so long they’re almost ankle-grazing.

Full-coverage doesn’t have to mean boring – there are plenty of opportunities to play with materials and patterns here. Think of velvet skirts in deep berry hues, or indulge in some autumnal stripes.

Seventies styles

Peasant blouses, bell bottoms and flower power: The 1970s was a decade ripe for fashion inspiration. When it comes to skirts, Seventies styles are simple and easy to wear: Think A-line, shift styles with military detailing in the buttons and pockets.

Many of these skirts are woollen or made of corduroy, which are stylish as well as being a bit warmer than your average chiffon skirt.

Tweed and tartan

Tweed and tartan styles are everywhere at the moment, and you can see why: What is more autumnal than a brown houndstooth pattern? If you want to really be on trend, wear these patterns in a high-waisted skirt, either opting for a slim-fitting mini or a flared knee-length silhouette.