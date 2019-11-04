November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The Greek Cypriots let the Turkish Cypriots down!

By CM Reader's View00
A woman sits next to a No sign in the lead up to the 2004 referendum

A well ment article by Mr Panayiotides, but unfortunately to late and with some naive and ignorant statements like “certain marginal Greek Cypriot political forces were acting in a manner that threw them (TC’s) into the arms of Turkey.”

With all due respect Mr Panayiotides, the Government and the majority of our political elite in RoC, can’t be considered a “marginal Greek Cypriot political force”.

We made many political errors before 1974 that culminated in the tragedy of the summer-74.

After that, we’re still continuing on the same path, not learning from our previous mistakes.

The comment by Cenk Hoca below is quite illustrative, especially the last sentence which give us an indication of the feeling among TC’s after our NO vote in 2004.

CH

Now every week more and more Turkish Cypriots are leaving for London and more and more foreigners are coming from very poor countries… The Greek Cypriots let the Turkish Cypriots down!

The time of reckoning has come

Related posts

A newcomer who weakens ones position is never welcome

CM Reader's View

A move to unify the island will bring people a lot of anxiety

CM Reader's View

Falling short of energy expectations

Dr Charles Ellinas

Protests everywhere

Gwynne Dyer

Significant legal issues arise from latest Orams case development

CM Guest Columnist

The time of reckoning has come

Christos Panayiotides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign