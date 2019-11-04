Theatre games and workshops

November 4, 2019

Teatro Angelico is inviting all teachers, educators, actors, animators, psychologists, those following pedagogical, social and artistic studies to a fun workshop of theatre games on November 10. The workshop will be a three-hour journey full of moments of laughter, liberation and plenty of play.

In fact, the organisers say anyone who wishes to experience emotions and unlock themselves is invited to take part. And they mean it as no previous experience in acting, teaching or studying theatre is required.

Theatrical educator and actress Angela Rizaki will be coordinating and leading the workshop, touching on subjects such as introductory role play, concentration, relaxation and sensation exercises, group communication and empowerment exercises, physical/motor exercises, pantomime, improvisation and even creative writing.

It seems that a lot will go down during the three hours of the workshop and if you want to be part of it, contact the organisers soon as there are a limited number of places. The cost of participation is €25 or €20 for students and those who are unemployed. Towards the end of the workshop, a follow-up certificate will be handed out to participants.

 

TeatroPLAYS

Adult theatre play workshop led by Angela Rizaki. November 9. Open to educators, actors, students and anyone interested. Teatro Angelico, Nicosia. 10am-1pm.€25/20. Tel: 99-753388

