Thirtieth Radiomarathon for children with special needs

Radiomarathon, the annual fund raising for children with special needs, kicked off on Monday, with volunteers collecting public donations from drivers at major traffic junctions.

The fund raiser has collected almost 40 million euros in the three decades since it was launched in 1990.

During the two-day fundraising the public can contribute by donating money to volunteers stationed at major traffic junctions or donating 24/7 via SMS to the number 7060 by sending RM 1 to donate €1, RM 3 to donate €3, or RM 5 for €5. The service is available on Monday to Tuesday for Cyta, Epic (former MTN) and Primetel subscribers.

“Such acts honour our community,” said Adamos Adamou, the acting president of the House of Representatives when he visited the Radiomarathon kiosk in Stavrou Avenue, Strovolos on Monday along with ministers and representatives of political parties.

Justice Minister George Savvides expressed his thanks to fundraising’s supporters and noted that “Radiomarathon is one of the top charity events in our country”.

For the first time this year, CNP Cyprialife and CNP Insurance is sponsoring the fundraiser following the closure of Co-operative Bank which sponsored the event for the previous four years.

Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation RIK has also been a long-term supporter of the fund raiser for all the years of its operation excluding 2013 and 2014 when it was sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus.

Radiomarathon foundation is registered as a legal entity with First Lady Andri Anastasiades as president. The biggest part of the donations is dedicated to financing therapy for children with special needs such as psychological support or speech therapy.

The term “Children with special needs” includes persons under 18 with physical disabilities, or any persons with intellectual disabilities regardless their age.

People can donate to Radiomarathon any time of the year through their website http://www.radiomarathonios.org/gr/

 

