Two detained over Engomi shooting

Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with the shooting early Sunday morning outside a club in Engomi, Nicosia which left two people injured, one in critical condition.

A total of three people were wanted in connection with the case, two of whom, a 42-year-old and a 43-year-old man, both residents of Nicosia, were arrested on Sunday evening.

A warrant has been issued against a third man, 37.

In a statement to media, at Nicosia CID, spokesman Neophytos Sialos said that at 5.45am after information about an incident on Andreas Demetriou Street outside a nightclub, police found two people had been shot and they were taken to Nicosia General Hospital.

One had sustained a serious head injury and is in critical condition while the second man was out of danger.

The victims were aged 30 and 42. Reports said they were brothers and both Syrian. Reports also said earlier they had been shot by a Greek Cypriot but police have not given out the nationalities of anyone involved.

Sialos said police were still investigating what the reasons were for the shooting.

Asked if all involved might have had past differences he said police do not know this yet

“This you realise is within the framework of the investigation,” he added.

It appears there might have been an earlier altercation at the club as Sialos said officers were first called to the premises at 2.40am by the club owner.

Responding to a question as to whether the second man was accidentally injured by the second shot, or two shots were fired at both persons, Sialos said that from the first examinations, it appeared that the perpetrator fired three shots.

“One shot hit the victim who is serious, the second hit the second victim who was slightly injured and the third shot was in the air,” he said.