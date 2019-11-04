November 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US specialist orthopaedic doctors to examine over 200 children

By Evie Andreou
The Shriners Hospital in Massachusetts

A group of specialist orthopaedic doctors from the Shriners Hospital for Children of Springfield, Massachusetts is on the island to examine more than 200 children with severe orthopaedic conditions.

The annual visit takes place in cooperation with the George and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation.

The specialist doctors also examined around 100 children last month through teleconference connections.

Doctors from the Shriners Hospital have been coming to Cyprus to examine children since 1983.

Each year, around 350 children with severe or complex orthopaedic problems receive treatment while cases deemed to require specialised treatment and/or surgery are referred to Shriners Hospitals in America.

So far this year 25 children have been referred to the US hospital for special treatment and operations.

During a meeting with the doctors, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou praised the George and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation initiative and highlighted how the annual visits of the US team increased the know-how of Cypriot doctors who, together with the doctors from America, are examining the children.

“This gives an opportunity to the doctors in Cyprus to improve their knowledge and know-how in this field,” the minister said.

The education ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year with the George and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation and Shriners Hospital which provides for the expansion of cooperation between the three sides in the fields of education and research.

