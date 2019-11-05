November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Chelsea come back to snatch dramatic draw against Ajax

By Press Association
Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori and teammates celebrate after Reece James scores their fourth goal

Chelsea came from three goals down to snatch a 4-4 draw from a roller-coaster Champions League encounter with Ajax.

Frank Lampard’s side scored two own-goals and two penalties while Ajax had two players sent off on a chaotic night at Stamford Bridge.

Having trailed 4-1, the Blues battled back to level the scores and then Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had scored a winner, only for VAR to step in.

Nevertheless, a point from a breathless match keeps Chelsea firmly in the race to qualify from Group H.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win in Amsterdam last month had put them in control of the group but Ajax looked set to wrest it back following a lightning start.

Ajax fans were barred from attending following crowd trouble during their win over Valencia, although that did not stop hundreds from travelling to west London anyway.

The few that did make it in were celebrating inside two minutes, only to be silenced 60 seconds later in a breakneck opening.

 

