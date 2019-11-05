November 5, 2019

Cocaine suspects referred for trial

Four men aged 26, 35, 36 and 53 were referred on Tuesday for trial at the Larnaca criminal court in connection with the possession of one kilo of cocaine.

They were arrested at the end of October after a police tip off.

Members of the drug squad had put a field in a Larnaca area under surveillance and saw two men arriving, with one dropping something on the ground.

The police officers moved in to arrest them but one of them escaped, forcing the officers to fire warning shots.

While the drug squad was in the field, another man arrived and was arrested.

A few hours later, police arrested the man who had escaped after information of his whereabouts. They also arrested the owner of the house in which the third suspect was hiding.

In the house officers located €4,100 in cash and two half-used grams of cocaine and cannabis.

The four men are being investigated among other things for participation in a crime organisation, drug trafficking, drug possession and intent to supply others.

They will remain in custody until the beginning of the trial, set for November 29.

 

 

 

 

