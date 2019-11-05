Cyprus company reaches agreement to operate game-changing system on the real estate market

Seginella Business Limited, a well established company on the Cyprus investment scene, reached an agreement to operate, on a worldwide basis, a new software product for the real estate market – IncoChain system.

This is a system for conducting real estate operations for property development companies, sale and purchase market operators, real-estate agencies and realtors based on Blockchain technology.

IncoChain was created by its current owner Vladyslav Lisovyi and a team of IT-specialists. It officially left beta and began operations on the EU market on November 1, 2019.

“Up to today day, there was no open and publicly available mechanism on the market providing transparent and fair cooperation between the owners of projects and realtors. A group of IT engineers and experienced consultants created a unique IncoChain platform. It allows for the building of trust-based and clear relations,and working under the conditions of fair competition and fair distribution of bonuses,” Mr Lisovyi said.

Operating principle of the system: A real estate owner puts something on sale by determining a commission that it is ready to pay in advance. The system registers a commission and relationship between the owner of the real estate and realtors. Blockchain fixes all features of the object and makes any unilateral changes impossible.

According to Ostap Skryshevskyi, a development team manager, “Blockchain offers several advantages for users. The system doesn’t have one central site damage which can crash the system. The operations are clear for the participants through entering all information into one database, and Blockchain technology guarantees the authenticity of the information,”.

For the owners, the system is a new and clear sales channel, and for the realtors, it is an opportunity to sell real estate items for fair commission.

Roman Bielic, an owner of InCo Home and consultant of a project, stated: “An owner is basically a developer, and a sale is not its core business area. When real estate is in the IncoChain system, a sales department of an owner become a broker administrator. Developers are doing their business – develop projects, and brokers sell those projects.

There are agreements with some big owners of real estate in Cyprus and Europe who are ready to put the real-estate items on sale through IncoChain.

Another task of the system is a sale of collateralised property of banks, real estate items in particular, ” Mr Bielic said.

An owner and a new operator of the system say that approbation of the system is finished and IncoChain is ready to publish first Cyprus projects for worldwide sale and give Cyprus brokers access to its objects.

To read more about IncoChain system and send an application as a broker or real-estate owner, please visit:

https://promo.incochain.com.ua/en/

To contact IncoChain operator – Seginella Business Limited, please visit:

https://seginella.eu