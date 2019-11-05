November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deal signed for metal detectors at courts

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The supreme court

A seven-year contract for the supply, installation and maintenance of a metal and radiocommunication detector system at courts across the island worth more than €1 million was signed on Monday by the judicial service.

According to a statement by the department of electromechanical services, the total amount is €961,170 plus VAT.

The project is 90 per cent funded by the EU’s internal security fund and 10 per cent by government money, the announcement said.

 

 

