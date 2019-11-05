November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Due diligence was once again ignored?

By CM Reader's View00
Photo: Courtesy of Politis newspaper

What a performance of the unscrupulous and unprincipled elite in both church and government who will probably earn Cyprus a special first place award, because of the increase in corruption levels.

According to the World Bank’s updated data which records worldwide governance indicators from 2013 to 2018, the indicators show Cyprus having the highest increase in corruption levels within the EU over the five year period.

Due diligence was once again ignored; they were blinded by the money. Now they will possibly rescind his passport to appease some, and he will never see his money again.

They have no excuse it is obvious he was already under investigation and investigators were closing in on him for his alleged money-laundering activities.

A simple background check on him would at that time have raised several red flags because of his status as a politically exposed person as well as his alleged fraud and regulatory breaches.

S

Archbishop and ex-minister hit back over their roles in Malaysian businessman’s passport

Related posts

Is anybody else interested?

CM Reader's View

Our View: President recreating toxic climate he once fell victim to

CM: Our View

The Greek Cypriots let the Turkish Cypriots down!

CM Reader's View

A newcomer who weakens ones position is never welcome

CM Reader's View

A move to unify the island will bring people a lot of anxiety

CM Reader's View

Falling short of energy expectations

Dr Charles Ellinas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign