November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC workers to stage 8-hour strike

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) employees will stage an eight-hour on Thursday, unions announced on Tuesday. The work stoppage will last from 7am until 3pm.

According to the unions, the strike will be held because no progress was made in their dispute with the government after last Thursday’s two-hour warning strike.

Unions are demanding the lifting on the pay cuts imposed 2012, following the decision of the administrative court earlier this year that ruled pay cuts in the public sector unconstitutional, and to keep their private healthcare insurance despite the implementation of the national health scheme.

Although the state has filed an appeal against the administrative court decision, which is being heard at the supreme court, the unions demand its immediate implementation regardless.

Unions have filed private law suits against the entire EAC board for contempt of the administrative court after it refused to grant them pay increases.

Another grievance is the government’s intention to reinstate a dividends policy by which the EAC would again be required to divert part of its surpluses to the treasury.

Related posts

Ten years after price fixing fines, fuel companies still haven’t paid up

Elias Hazou

Former US secretary calls for western unity in face of Turkish moves in Cyprus EEZ

Peter Michael

No sign of abuse on injured baby

Staff Reporter

Archbishop and ex-minister hit back over their roles in Malaysian businessman’s passport

Elias Hazou

Second batch of flu vaccines ready

Staff Reporter

President wants passport of Malaysian businessman revoked

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign