November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

EU top court rules Poland broke EU law with its 2017 judicial reform

By Reuters News Service01
The European Court of Justice said that Poland failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law

Poland broke European Union law when it lowered the retirement age for judges in 2017 and introduced a different retirement age for women and men in the profession, the bloc’s top court ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling is a further blow to the nationalist Polish government in a long-standing battle with the European Commission, which says Warsaw is breaking the rule of law in the country by undermining the independence of courts.

The ruling euro-sceptic Law and Justice party passed a law in 2017 that lowered the retirement age of judges in the ordinary courts and public prosecutors – and the age for early retirement of judges of the Supreme Court – to 60 years for women and 65 years for men, from 67 for both sexes.

It also gave the justice minister, a politician from the ruling party, the power to extend the period of active service of judges in the ordinary courts beyond the new retirement ages.

The EU’s executive arm, whose role is to safeguard EU law, said those rules were contrary to EU law, and sued Poland in the European Court of Justice.

“(Poland)… failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law, first, by establishing a different retirement age for men and women who were judges or public prosecutors in Poland and, second, by lowering the retirement age of judges of the ordinary courts while conferring on the Minister for Justice the power to extend the period of active service of those judges,” the European Court of Justice ruled.

Related posts

Gunmen kill Mormon family members in north Mexico

Reuters News Service

“Standard procedure” – UK delays publishing report on Russia poll meddling

Reuters News Service

Gone but not forgotten: the Berlin Wall 30 years after it fell

CM Guest Columnist

Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria

Reuters News Service

Trump administration begins Paris climate pact exit

Reuters News Service

Malaysia aims to locate further $4.3 bln in 1MDB-linked assets

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign