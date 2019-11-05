Festival takes care of mental, physical and spiritual health

Holistic happiness and healthy habits? Look no further than the upcoming MBS! The two-day Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival takes place at the Filoxenia Conference Centre, Nicosia, this weekend: “a unique gathering of similar-minded people,” according to organisers.

For those who haven’t previously had the pleasure, this is a celebration of “a healthy, sustainable, eco-friendly way of living which pays attention to the cultivation of mental, physical and spiritual health and wellbeing in alternative ways.”

Basically, it’s a sort of jamboree of workshops, classes, lectures and exhibitors all on the common theme of wellbeing. So you’ll get a pastiche of the soundly effective (yoga, tai chi, nutrition) along with the less well proven (crystals and angels) and an assortment of the somewhat tenuous. The point being that there truly is something for everyone.

Organisers ask that you “come with an open heart, broaden your knowledge, and open your awareness of those areas you may find most resonant to you. Together,” they add, “let’s honour and celebrate the importance of having a healthier way of living: meet our exhibitors; interact with international and local lecturers, teachers and musicians and partake in their workshops and activities; enjoy the dance and music sounds and feel the rhythm.”

The trick, it seems, is finding what works for you. Which might be yoga (a multitude of yoga teachers and schools will introduce various types of yoga, and this includes “international Yoga Instructor Konstantinos Karafoulidis, and Niko Geo from Hot Yoga Athens, acrobatics, acroyoga jams, and aerial yoga – just bring your yoga mat and get started!”); or movement practices (there’s Tai Chi and Qigong with Tarik Tekman, and Natural Movement with Anva Goldberg); or perhaps energy healing, and the “the variety of energy healers who approach human energy from different angles and methods, psychic mediums, and massage therapists.”

Music is heavily emphasised at the festival, with “the therapeutic, expansive, uplifting and magical world of music being celebrated on a different level. Take the opportunity to experience meditation therapy, and let your heart open to the melody and vibration by listening to the amazing sound journey Truth of Now, presented by our international musicians Mitsch Kohn & Netanel Goldberg.”

The 80-plus lectures are also highlighted, designed “to broaden your knowledge and open your awareness in those areas you may find most resonant”, as are the many interactive workshops on subjects such as the Law of Attraction, Simple Spiritual Tools to Banish Negative People & Energy, and the Spiritual Dimension of Herbs.

And if you’re not the join-in-and-give-it-a-go type, you can still enjoy the exhibitors’ stands. More than 100 exhibitors will be offering everything from health food products to high-quality vegan & organic food supplements, herbs, essential oils, crystals, handmade jewellery, books, yoga mats, art and “specially priced treatments. Don’t forget,” organisers add, “to indulge yourselves in many healthy, homemade delicious snacks and meals, including vegetarian, vegan, organic and raw options, and visit stands offering exclusive, high quality products.

“We’ve seen a real rise in the number of exhibitors showcasing healthy vegan supplements and eco-friendly products this time round,” says main organiser Marilena Angelides. “We’re also offering more dance and movement workshops than previous years to cater to the trend of self-expression – something that was once a bit taboo. Plus we’ve got a designated Therapy Area, where visitors can enjoy a mini massage, a mini energy reading or an intuitive reading session; various soul readings and a holistic sports clinic; and an interactive Tibetan singing bowl treatment for balancing healing!”

Those who regularly attend the bi-annual MBS events (there’s also a festival in Limassol in the spring) know what it’s all about, and will already be queuing up for tickets. But if you’re one of the sceptics, this might just be your chance to check things out: we promise it’s less crystal-yoga-and angel-auras and more Practices That Might Just Change Your Life!

MBS Festival

From 10.30am to 9pm on November 9 and 10 at the Filoxenia Conference Centre, Nicosia. Tickets cost €10 and are available on the door. For more information, call 96 382333, email [email protected] or visit https://www.mbscyprus.com