November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen these girls?

By George Psyllides01

Police on Tuesday issued a missing persons bulletin for two 17-year-old girls from Somalia who have been missing from their place of residence in Limassol since Monday.

The statement said Hamda Haashi and Caasha Mahamuud were last seen at 7am.

Both are 1.55m tall and chubby. When last seen they were both wearing a headscarf.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Limassol CID on 25805097 or their nearest police station or the public hotline 1460.

 

Related posts

Cyprus plan for Artificial Intelligence ready in a month

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Some refugee housing units ‘problematic’ and dangerous

Staff Reporter

Deal signed for metal detectors at courts

Annette Chrysostomou

Two more suspects remanded in connection with Engomi shooting

Gina Agapiou

Third arrest linked to latest migrant arrival

Jonathan Shkurko

Remand for wanted man flown back to Cyprus (updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign