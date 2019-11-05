November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Is anybody else interested?

By CM Reader's View00
Tripartite summits have value but use overstated?

I have done a little research into Cyprus’ “deals” with all these other counties and how it is actually reported in those countries:

Lebanon – Nothing (they have their own problems)

Egypt – Nothing major, except a report on October 9 where the Cyprus, Greece and Egypt support a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem (that will annoy the Israeli’s).

Jordan – Nothing

Palestine – Nothing

Israel – Nothing

These daily reports of Cyprus doing deals are really nothing more than the Cyprus shouting loudly for the super patriots.

Perhaps some GCs can point us to the results of all these so called partnerships, because I could find nothing.

Z

