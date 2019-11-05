November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

OUC continues lecture series on environmental management

By Press Release01
Constantinos Kounnamas

The third cycle of the lecture series organised by Open University of Cyprus (OUC) in the fields of environmental management and engineering continues on November 6 with a lecture on ‘The contribution of LIFE programmes to the protection of the biodiversity of Cyprus’.

The invited speaker is Constantinos Kounnamas, head of the nature conservation unit of Frederick University of Cyprus. The lecture will start at 4.15pm and will be held at the main OUC premises in Latsia (33, Yiannou Kranidioti avenue, 2220 Latsia, Nicosia).

All lectures are open to the public and will be of special interest to academics, researchers and students from the fields of environmental studies, chemical engineering, pure and applied sciences, as well as consultants and/or business executives in the respective fields.

