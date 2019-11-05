November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Perceived corruption levels on the rise

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyprus has seen a spike in perceived corruption levels, a study conducted by the World Bank shows.

Data reveals that from 2013 the country’s level of perceived corruption has steadily increased.

The control of corruption indicator reflects perceptions of the extent to which public power is exercised for private gain, including both petty and grand forms of corruption.

The study takes into account two main forms of data “capture”.

The first, ‘governance score’ is the estimate of a governance measured on a scale from approximately -2.5 to +2.5, where the first represents a step towards a worse position and the latter a step towards a better position.

The second parameter is called ‘percentile rank’, which indicates the rank of the country in question compared to other countries.

The study, which took into account the corruption index, gave Cyprus a score of 0.64 for 2018 (the latest recorded data) in the governance score parameter, and 74.04 in the percentile rank parameter.

The same study on corruption registered a score of 1.25 in the governance score parameter and 84.83 in the percentile rank parameter in the year 2013.

The lowest corruption rates among European Union states were registered in Finland, Denmark and Sweden, with Bulgaria, Romania and Greece at the other end of the scale.

Related posts

Police call for caution when making online holiday bookings

Evie Andreou

AG says waiting for government action before intervening on citizenship issue

George Psyllides

Cocaine suspects referred for trial

Evie Andreou

Have you seen these girls?

George Psyllides

Cyprus plan for Artificial Intelligence ready in a month

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Some refugee housing units ‘problematic’ and dangerous

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign