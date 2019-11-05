November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven Georgian woman arrested on suspicion of forgery 

By Staff Reporter01

Seven women from Georgia were arrested on Monday afternoon, in connection with a case of forgery and circulating forged documents, said the Paphos migration department. After receiving a tip-off, migration and social insurance department staff went to a hotel in Paphos around 9am to investigate the information and their visit resulted in the arrest of seven women.

The investigation suggested the women from Georgia presented Greek documents which enabled them to register with the social insurance system and work at the hotel. Police are investigating a case of forgery, circulation of counterfeit documents and falsely securing registration with a state service against the women.

 

 

 

