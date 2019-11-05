November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some refugee housing units ‘problematic’ and dangerous

By Staff Reporter00
A refugee housing estate

Forty-three refugee apartment buildings are in bad condition and are a danger to elderly residents, MPs were told on Tuesday.

The situation is sometimes so dire that residents are unable to attend doctor appointments as there are no elevators, the House refugees committee heard.

It was announced on Tuesday that the government is expected to either file a restructuring or resettlement plan, which will be submitted in January.

Disy MP Kyriakos Hatzigiannis welcomed the new proposals. “It is very common that we have to get these people down as objects with special machines. We consider it unacceptable and that is why we are trying in every way to overcome the problems with the installation of elevators,” he said.

Akel MPs referred to the situation as tragic and highlighted delays in the elevator installation programme. Meanwhile Disy is preparing a bill to install elevators in all apartment buildings.

In statements after the meeting, committee president and Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said that nearly 59,000 refugees had been resettled in government housing since 1975.

She went on to say that inspections took place at 358 apartment buildings. From this study, it was found that 45 per cent are in very good condition and 43 per cent are in poor condition. It revealed that 12 per cent, 43 apartment buildings, are in ‘problematic’ conditions.

Staff Reporter

