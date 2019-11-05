November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

The Lehman Trilogy at Rialto

By Eleni Philippou00

The NT Live broadcasts return to the island with another season of world-class theatre performances, beginning on Wednesday at the Rialto Theatre with the magnificent play The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power.

The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening, broadcast from London’s West End. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes from Skyfall and The Ferryman directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.

The plot goes as follows: on a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award-nominated play features stunning set design and will be broadcast live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th Birthday season.

“Theatre at its best. Sam Mendes triumphs,” commented The Times, while the New York Times described the play as “Magnificent. A genuinely epic production. Three of the most virtuosic performances you’re ever likely to see.”

 

The Lehman Trilogy – NT Live

Broadcast from the programme National Theatre Live. November 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Subtitles in Greek and English 8pm. €10 / 8, www.rialto.com.cy

