The Piano Quartet: Musical Bridges project is back

By Eleni Philippou00

The Piano Quartet, which will perform in Paphos this week, came out of the need by four pianists to sidestep the loneliness of the solo player, the solitary long hours of practising and even the solitude of the stage performance.

“This loneliness is something we grow up with, but it does not mean we are loners as characters,” says the creator of the project Musical Bridges, Dr. Galina Dimova-Georgieva.

Galina was joined by Natalia Lezedova, Nina Ioannidou and Ivelina Ruseva at a concert during the Winter Music Festival 2017 in Paphos and decided to develop a programme for predominantly six and eight hands works instead of the usual solos or duets. Three concerts came out of this idea and Musical Bridges is the third series.

The four Paphos-based pianists are originally from different backgrounds and the programme is compiled to reflect this diversity without neglecting the classical repertoire with works by Scriabin and Saint-Saëns.

The Piano Quartet commissioned Greek composer Dimitiris Tsoukas to arrange a selection of songs by Manos Hadjidakis for eight hands, which will be performed for the first time, in addition to works by Saint-Saëns, Scriabin, Lavignac, Vladigerov, Khachaturian, Babajanian, Hadjidakis, Piazzolla, Cornick, Economou for solo, four, six and eight hands.

 

The Piano Quintet

A musical bridges performance with Galina Dimova, Nina Ioannidou, Natalia Lezedova and Ivelina Ruseva. November 8. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. November 10. Markideion Municipal Theatre Paphos. November 15. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12 and €7 for students. Tel: 99-050800

