November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Third arrest linked to latest migrant arrival

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Paphos police arrested on Tuesday a third person in connection with the arrival on Monday of a boat carrying 131 migrants.

The man arrested is a 38-year-old from Limassol and is allegedly the owner of the high-speed boat used by  two Syrian nationals believed to be the migrants’ traffickers. They were arrested on Monday after trying to flee the area once police  arrived. The two Syrians were remanded on Tuesday for eight days.

The 38-year-old is being investigated among other things for assisting in the unlawful entry to the country of third-country nationals and human trafficking.

Five women and eight children were among the 131 migrants, most of whom were Syrian.

The boat carrying the migrants was spotted in the Pomos area in the early hours of Monday. It was towed by a patrol boat from the ports’ authority to Latchi harbour.

 

